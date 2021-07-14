SKM slams Haryana govt over sedition charges against 100 agitating farmers

The SKM termed the charges against farmers as “false, frivolous and cooked-up and under instructions of the anti-farmer BJP government of Haryana”. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday slammed the Haryana government for registration of an FIR against more than 100 farmers under “grave charges”, including those of sedition and attempt to murder in connection with an alleged attack on the car of Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa in Sirsa on Sunday.

The SKM termed the charges against farmers as “false, frivolous and cooked-up and under instructions of the anti-farmer BJP government of Haryana”.

“The SKM shall assist all the farmers and leaders in contesting these charges in court and assure the Haryana government that our struggle against its terror shall be met with the intensification of struggles and protests by the farmers,” the morcha said in a statement on Wednesday.

On its part, the police have blamed the agitators for “obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty, murderous attempt on an elected representative and damaging public property”.

Meanwhile, the SKM has also stated that the dharna near the house of former Haryana minister, Manish Grover, will continue till he issues an unconditional apology. The farmers have been camping near Grover’s house since Tuesday alleging that he had made “obscene gestures” towards women protesters in Hisar on July 10.

On his part, Grover had released a statement on Tuesday to state that he has always respected women, adding “I regret if someone feels that such an act was done.”