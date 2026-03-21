SKM announces statewide dharna over water crisis, MSP, debt waiver on April 6

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The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Punjab) on Friday announced outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across the state on April 6, demanding the resolution of the alleged water crisis, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), complete debt waiver for farmers and labourers and immediate implementation of the agricultural policy drafted by the Punjab Agriculture Commission.
The decision was made at a meeting held at Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru Bhawan in Ludhiana under the chairmanship of farmer leaders Prem Singh Bhangu, Mukesh Chander Sharma, and Baldev Singh Latala.
The morcha said joint district-level meetings would be held on March 31 to finalise the strategy for the April 6 protests, during which memorandums of their demands would be submitted to the government.
Raising alarms over the depleting groundwater table, the SKM said that despite Punjab’s water resources being on the verge of exhaustion, governments failed to act seriously. It reiterated its long-pending demand for ensuring canal water to every farm and a safe drinking water supply, and called for resolving the issue based on riparian and basin principles.
The morcha also demanded repealing Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Terming the sections “discriminatory”, the morcha sought cancellation of “illegal” agreements and awards related to water sharing.
On the economic front, the SKM demanded complete debt waiver for farmers and agricultural labourers, stating that “wrong government policies” pushed them into a debt trap. It also sought MSP for all crops based on the C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.
The morcha accused the Punjab government of delaying the implementation of the agricultural policy drafted by the Punjab Agriculture Commission. It recalled that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had last year assured them of its implementation by March 31, but “the government is now backtracking on the promise”.
SKM leaders further said its struggle would continue against the Free Trade Agreement, Electricity Amendment Bill, Seed Bill, four labour codes and issues related to MGNREGA, in line with the broader programme of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Bharat).
The meeting also condemned the arrest of farmers protesting for the reopening of the Shero Sugar Mill and demanded the immediate revival of the sugar mill.
The morcha, meanwhile, reviewed the rally held in Barnala on March 10 and expressed satisfaction with the participation of farmers and labourers.
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