SKM announces statewide dharna over water crisis, MSP, debt waiver on April 6

The morcha accused the Punjab government of delaying the implementation of the agricultural policy drafted by the Punjab Agriculture Commission.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Punjab) on Friday announced outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across the state on April 6, demanding the resolution of the alleged water crisis, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), complete debt waiver for farmers and labourers and immediate implementation of the agricultural policy drafted by the Punjab Agriculture Commission.

The decision was made at a meeting held at Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru Bhawan in Ludhiana under the chairmanship of farmer leaders Prem Singh Bhangu, Mukesh Chander Sharma, and Baldev Singh Latala.

The morcha said joint district-level meetings would be held on March 31 to finalise the strategy for the April 6 protests, during which memorandums of their demands would be submitted to the government.