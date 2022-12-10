scorecardresearch
SKM announces protest across nation on Jan 26

While reviewing its recent agitations, the leaders said that the “Raj Niwas Chalo” programme ended on November 26 and was successful across the country. (Express photo)
At a meeting on Thursday at Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva in Karnal, Haryana, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) senior leaders announced to organise a nation-wide protest ‘Jan-Gan’ Ekta programme on January 26.

Farmer leaders Satyawan, Kishore Dhamale and Suresh Kauth, who jointly presided over the meeting, said that a conspiracy was hatched by the government on January 26, 2021 to defame the farmers’ movement and to divide the people in the name of caste, religion, region, language and this is still on. To chalk out a complete strategy, the SKM members will meet in Karnal again on December 24. The umbrella body of the farmer unions also decided to draft its constitution.

Meanwhile, while reviewing its recent agitations, the leaders said that the “Raj Niwas Chalo” programme ended on November 26 and was successful across the country. They, however, condemned the arrests of protesting farmers and demanded the immediate release of farmers implicated in false cases.

The alleged that the Centre was adopting anti-farmer policies and didn’t fulfill its promises, including enactment of MSP Guarantee Act. “It introduced Electricity Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha with the motive of handing over the power sector to private companies. We also protest the induction of GM seeds in Indian agriculture. If not withdrawn, agriculture will go into the hands of the agri-giants,” farmers said.

