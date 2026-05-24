‘Surreal feeling’ for skipper Harmanpreet as Punjab prepares its return to host international hockey events

Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and some of his mates will play in their home state in an international event for the first time. (Soorma HC)

As the Punjab government gets set to host the Asian Champions Trophy later this year, it will be the first occasion for Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and some of his mates to play in their home state in an international event.

After the World Cup in August and Asian Games in September, India will feature in the Asian Champions Trophy along with an expected line-up including arch-rival Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand and Korea.

“It will be the first time that I, as well as other members of the Indian hockey team, will be playing in Punjab. To see our home crowd as well as hockey fans from Punjab cheering for us will be a surreal feeling for all of us. It will be exciting to play in the Asian Champions Trophy and we will aim to win the title in front of hockey lovers from Punjab. The moment will come after many years of waiting and we, like any other hockey player, are looking towards seeing the Indian flag rise high with the title,” shared double Olympic medallist Harmanpreet while speaking with The Indian Express.