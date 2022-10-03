scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Skin hospital launches campaign

International Urticaria Day is an event to increase urticaria awareness and improve care around the globe and let people living with urticaria know they are not alone.

skincareNational Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex, has announced the launch of the international skin hives campaign. (File )

To mark the World International Urticaria Day, National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex, has announced the launch of the international skin hives campaign which provides a glimpse into what it means to live with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU).

International Urticaria Day is an event to increase urticaria awareness and improve care around the globe and let people living with urticaria know they are not alone.

Skin Hives campaign aims to break down barriers preventing people suffering from severe skin diseases like chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) from living lives to the fullest. CIU is an unpredictable skin disease characterised by the presence of a debilitating form of chronic itch, hives with or without angioedema (deep swelling in the tissue of the skin), for more than six weeks, that can negatively impact an individual’s quality of life.

More from Chandigarh

“October 1, 2022, is an important day. It’s a day where people living with hives for many years can be recognised and where physicians who have been treating the disease can get this message across to the world,” said chief consultant Dr Vikas Sharma, MD, dermatolaser surgeon and clinical dermatologist.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...Premium
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:13:20 am
Next Story

Bhagyashree shares exercise that will ‘help maintain your range of motion’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement