Skin hospital launches campaign

To mark the World International Urticaria Day, National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex, has announced the launch of the international skin hives campaign which provides a glimpse into what it means to live with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU).

International Urticaria Day is an event to increase urticaria awareness and improve care around the globe and let people living with urticaria know they are not alone.

Skin Hives campaign aims to break down barriers preventing people suffering from severe skin diseases like chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) from living lives to the fullest. CIU is an unpredictable skin disease characterised by the presence of a debilitating form of chronic itch, hives with or without angioedema (deep swelling in the tissue of the skin), for more than six weeks, that can negatively impact an individual’s quality of life.

“October 1, 2022, is an important day. It’s a day where people living with hives for many years can be recognised and where physicians who have been treating the disease can get this message across to the world,” said chief consultant Dr Vikas Sharma, MD, dermatolaser surgeon and clinical dermatologist.