Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Skill development centre opened for specially-abled in Ludhiana

The specially-abled will be provided training and provided economic empowerment through training in industrial machines and learning of basic concepts of production, stock and billing.

Earlier, Dr Neelam Sodhi, Akhil Seth and Geetanjali Bakshi explained the functioning of the centre and the types of training being given to the specially-abled. (Source: Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik Friday dedicated a skill training centre for the specially-abled at the Ashirwad building in Dugri phase-1 of Ludhiana. The centre has been set up under the CSR initiative of Versatile Enterprises.

Describing this initiative as a real service to humanity, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the NGO, Ashirwad-the North India Cerebral Palsy Association, for launching the project aimed at changing the lives of physically-disabled persons. She said the centre would support these individuals with livelihood opportunities and teach them how to market the products made by them. The products that are already being made by the specially-abled include bags, vanity kits and items of home furnishing.

Malik added that the district administration is making all-out efforts for the betterment of the specially-abled persons and called them an integral part of society. She said that every step would be taken to assist specially-abled persons in order to make them able to earn their livelihood.

She said that the specially-abled also enjoy the same rights as others do. She exhorted the people to have a sensitive approach and always extend kind-hearted behaviour towards them.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 16:36 IST
