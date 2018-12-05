Chandigarh: Rolling Tigers skaters win 21 medals in CBSE nationals

Skaters from Rolling Tigers Academy, Panchkula won a total of 21 medals in the CBSE National Roller Skating Championship held at Raipur, Chattisgarh.

The team won eight gold medals apart from eight silver and five bronze medals in the competition. Aryan Pal won two gold medals in the boys’ U-19 quad event while Aditya Dabas too won two gold medals in boys’ U-16 quads event. Javeen Seth claimed two gold medals in the girls’ U-14 quad event while Swatik Sharma won the gold medal in boys’ U-10 quad category. Aryaveer Chopra won a gold medal and silver medal in boys’ U-10 in-line category.

Vidhushi Rawat claimed the silver medal in U-16 in-line event while Harshita Makhija claimed two bronze medal in the girls’ U-16 in-line category. Varnika Sharma won a silver medal in girls’ U-16 quads category. The skaters train under coach Chander Singhal.