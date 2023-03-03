SJOBA rally to start with 22 on 4-wheelers, 53 on two-wheelers

The 36th edition of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Rally was flagged off from the St John’s High School, Chandigarh, on Thursday afternoon. The rally, which is being conducted under the affiliation of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), will see rallyists competing across three days starting Friday.

“In a first, the SJOBA Rally will see the riders competing for three days and three nights on a challenging route. The route is a challenging one and the riders will be crossing wet as well as dry riverbeds along with winding hairpins, unmetalled roads along with some hilly terrain in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh,” said Nipun Mehan, president, SJOBA.

A total of 22 rallyists competing in the four-wheelers category will compete in the rally apart from 53 riders in the two-wheelers (motorbikes) category. A total of 15 teams will compete in the time speed distance (TSD) sections of the rally. The rally is seeing participation from riders from Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Two women riders will be competing in the two-wheeler category while one all-women team is competing in the TSD category.

“The scrutiny and other formalities were done today and the rally will start on Friday morning. While the two-wheelers category will be held in the day-time, there will be night stages in the four-wheelers TSD category,” said Shivam Garg, secretary, SJOBA.

The rally will cross through Ropar, Garhshankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur.

“Each section covering Ropar, Garshhankar, Mansowal and Hoshiarpur will see rallysits competing in five sections every day before the rally concludes in Chandigarh on Sunday. A total prize money of Rs 6 lakh will be given to the winners apart from trophies and awards,” said S P S Ghai, clerk of the course of the SJOBA Rally 2023. The rally was flagged off by Gurkirat Kripal Singh, secretary, tourism and cultural affairs, Punjab, in the presence of Kavita C Das, principal, St John’s High School; M L Sarin, senior advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court and founding member of SJOBA, and others. The rally will conclude at 4.30 pm at St John’s High School, followed by prize distribution at CGA Range.