SJOBA Rally Samrat Yadav and Sanjay Kumar emerge winners in Extreme categories

FOR THE last seven years, 29-year-old Chandigarh advocate and rallyist Samrat Yadav had been chasing his dream of winning the SJOBA Rally in the 4 WD category and competed in the FMSCI approved rally in different categories apart from competing in the other national rallies. On Sunday, Samrat Yadav and his navigator J Jeevarathinam emerged as the winners in the four-wheelers Extreme category with a total time of two hours and 17 minutes and 51 seconds in the 32nd edition of SJOBA Rally, which concluded at Chandigarh Club, Sector 1.

Advertising

“I was competing for the seventh time in SJOBA Rally and it feels great to win the title in the extreme category after all these attempts. The rally was held in the plains for the first time apart from the first-ever night stage. It made things difficult for us. There was more than 150 kms of competitive stages and it also saw us competing on dirt tracks and gravel paths apart from facing some slushy terrain due to rain. Competing in plains also meant that we could achieve more speed in straight stretches but the rough terrain made our task difficult,” said Yadav, who originally hails from Mahendragarh district in Haryana.

The rally was held over three days with the main stages happening from Saturday and ending on Sunday covering places like Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Garshankar in Punjab. Five-time winner Suresh Rana and his navigator Virender Kashyap finished at the second spot in the four-wheelers Extreme category with a total timing of two hours and 24 minutes and 13 seconds, and trailed the leader by six minutes and 22 seconds. The third spot was bagged by Sanjay Razdan and his navigator Karan Aukta as they clocked a total timing of two hours and 26 minutes and nine seconds.

Yadav was excited to edge out Rana on Sunday. “Suresh Rana has been the top-ranked rallyist in the cross-country rally format in India and most of us have seen his race and win many titles. Racing along with him also taught us a lot of things as we observed him and saw where he manages to cut the time. To win the SJOBA Rally edging out a legend like Suresh Rana is of course a special thing for me and I will celebrate the win with him too after getting the trophy. I have competed in rallies like Raid-De-Himalaya and Dakshin Dare before. This win will motivate me to go for more wins,” said Yadav, who was driving a Maruti Gypsy.

Advertising

The team of Jagbir Nirwan and Karan Mattu won the title in the category of cars. In the Moto Extreme category, Sanjay Kumar of Benglauru claimed the title with a total timing of two hours and 17 minutes and 11 seconds. The second spot was claimed Mohit Thakur as he clocked a total timing of two hours and 28.51 seconds. Rajan Sidhu grabbed the third spot with a total timing of two hours and 29.22 seconds. “I was competing in the SJOBA Rally for the first time and it is good to win the title for the first time. The terrain was slushy and it was a different kind of terrain as compared to other rallies in this part of India. I was competing on a Royal Enfield Himalayan and the engine had lower capacity as compared to some of the competitors. So to win the title was a challenge and I am happy that I could achieve that,” said Sanjay Kumar, who runs a training academy and a bike cafe in Bengaluru.