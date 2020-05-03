Sixty e-pass applications for release of vehicles rejected

Around 2,525 vehicles were later released. (File) Around 2,525 vehicles were later released. (File)

AS MANY as 60 online applications uploaded on the e-saathi mobile application for release of impounded vehicles were rejected due to submission of wrong information, on Saturday.

As many as 717 people had applied for an e-pass for the release of their vehicles, out of which 657 applications were accepted and 445 vehicles were released, including two-wheelers also.

“The people are not uploading information correctly. The process is indeed a little lengthy, but it is for their convenience. The reason behind this system is to maintain social distancing at traffic police challaning branch in Sector 29. Every day, over a hundred people apply for the e-passes. In most of the rejected cases, people had not uploaded the challan slip. And in some cases, details including registration number, RC number of vehicles did not match the particulars mentioned on the challan slips,” said DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan.

Since after the curfew was imposed in Chandigarh March 23, as many as 6,261 vehicles have been challaned and impounded. Around 2,525 vehicles were later released.

The people can access the e-pass through the E-Saathi mobile application of Chandigarh police and fix a date and time for the release of their impounded vehicles as per their convenience.

