Six years after arrest, High Court sets aside rape convict’s life sentence

Over six years after he was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old in Haryana’s Rohtak district and nearly three years after trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment, a fresh set of documents in the case has led the Punjab and Haryana High Court to free the convict on bail. While setting aside the conviction and sentence, the High Court directed the trial court to pass a fresh judgment within a period of at least three months on the basis of fresh evidence.

The Sessions Court in Rohtak will now hear the case on Wednesday. “The judgment of conviction and order of sentence are set aside and the case is remanded to the trial Court with a direction to allow the accused to produce and prove the documents and thereafter affording an opportunity to the prosecution and the accused to address arguments, pass a fresh judgment without being influenced by the earlier one,” the judgment passed by the division bench of Justices A B Chaudhari and Harminder Singh Madaan reads.

A four-year-old was allegedly raped by a minor in Rohtak on September 13 in 2013. While the co-accused Prince, who has been now released on bail by the High Court, was not named in the initial complaint, fourteen days later he was also implicated in the case allegedly following a verbal altercation between the complainant and accused person’s family. The minor has already been convicted in the case by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in 2015.

Advocate Akashdeep Singh, who represented Prince in appeal before the High Court, told The Indian Express that a vital set of documents was not presented during the trial of the case due to which the accused was convicted by the court. “The Kalandra related to the altercation which took place on September 19 in 2013, the challan produced before JJB and judgement passed by the JJB in October 2015 have been produced as additional evidence before the trial court,” Singh said.

The certified copies of the documents despite their relevancy to the trial were never produced before the sessions court by the lawyer representing Prince before the trial court though it was cited by him during cross-examination, according to Singh. He also said that Prince was neither named in the FIR nor was he was mentioned in the statements before the magistrate, until that day when the altercation took place between the families.

“The Kalandra did not make mention of anything related to the rape. JJB’s judgment also does not make mention of any claim that there was a second person who is involved in the rape of the minor girl.” Singh added. Though in prison, Prince and his family since the beginning made use of the Right to Information (RTI) Act to seek information related to the investigation. In September 2018, Superintendent of District Jail, Rohtak awarded the punishment of “warning” to the convict for seeking information under the law without prior permission in violation of the rules of jail.

The division bench on the fresh evidence said that the “documents sought to be placed on record are quite important for the just decision of the case” but remanded the matter back to trial court saying their evidential value would have to be considered keeping in view the whole case, and genuineness of the documents also needs to be determined.