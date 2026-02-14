Six suspects arrested for possessing leopard claws, canines released on conditional bail

Sources said that the leopard claws and teeth concealed inside the shops, and were to be used in amulets, lockets and ornamental jewellery. (File Photo)

In a setback to the Himachal forest department, all six suspects including the woman arrested for possessing 85 leopard claws and 6 leopard canines and feathers of protected birds have been granted conditional bail. The development comes despite the forest department not ruling out the possibility of seizure of animal body parts, part of an organised crime network.

The six suspects, including a woman, were granted bail on February 13. One of the suspects, Praveen Chauhan, who was in two-day forest custody, was granted bail on February 14. All the six individuals, including five jewellers were arrested from their jewellery shops at Rohru under various sections of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 during the ‘Operation Clawing Back’, which was launched by the forest department on February 10.