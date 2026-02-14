Six suspects arrested for possessing leopard claws, canines released on conditional bail

All the six individuals, including five jewellers were arrested from their jewellery shops at Rohru under various sections of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 during the ‘Operation Clawing Back’, which was launched by the forest department on February 10.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 14, 2026 07:18 PM IST
Sources said that the leopard claws and teeth concealed inside the shops, and were to be used in amulets, lockets and ornamental jewellery.Sources said that the leopard claws and teeth concealed inside the shops, and were to be used in amulets, lockets and ornamental jewellery. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a setback to the Himachal forest department, all six suspects including the woman arrested for possessing 85 leopard claws and 6 leopard canines and feathers of protected birds have been granted conditional bail. The development comes despite the forest department not ruling out the possibility of seizure of animal body parts, part of an organised crime network.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The six suspects, including a woman, were granted bail on February 13. One of the suspects, Praveen Chauhan, who was in two-day forest custody, was granted bail on February 14. All the six individuals, including five jewellers were arrested from their jewellery shops at Rohru under various sections of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 during the ‘Operation Clawing Back’, which was launched by the forest department on February 10.

A senior forest department officer said, “We informed the local environment court at Rohru that the suspects should be sent to the forest custody to unearth the entire chain of procurement of the prohibited wild animals’ body parts which appeared to be linked to an organised crime. The court granted all of the suspects conditional bail and directed them to join the ongoing investigation whenever required.”

The officer requesting anonymity told The Indian Express, “More than 50 leopard claws and 6 leopard canines were only seized from the jewellery shop of suspect Praveen Chauhan, who was remanded in two-day forest custody.”

The officer said that prima facie, the presence of such huge illegal parts of wild animals’ body parts couldn’t be possible without the involvement of a group.

“The investigation is going on. The suspects who were released on conditional bails will be summoned for recording of their statements at the appropriate time,” the officer added.

Sources said that the leopard claws and teeth concealed inside the shops, and were to be used in amulets, lockets and ornamental jewellery, which was further to be sold between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh each. Demand for such items persists due to superstition, and some traders exploit it for illegal profit, they said.

Story continues below this ad

At least 12 deputy rangers, forest guards and beat personnel divided in six teams carried out coordinated raids on the jewellery shops under the ‘Operation Clawing Back’ to bust the organised trade of wildlife body parts in the state, forest officials said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ravi Shankar Sharma had supervised the operation.

A case under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was registered at the Rohru police station.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
bangladesh election, tarique rahman
Tarique Rahman on ties with India: ‘Will keep interest of Bangladesh first’
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement