Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Six public servants in Haryana held for taking bribes

An executive engineer, a junior engineer, a police official, a registry clerk, 'patwari', and a computer operator were arrested by Haryana State Vigilance Bureau in the past 24 hours in separate incidents.

In separate cases, six Haryana government officials arrested for allegedly taking bribe (Representational/file)

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, in separate incidents, has arrested six government servants – an executive engineer, a junior engineer, a police official, a registry clerk, a ‘patwari’, and a computer operator – in the past 24 hours for accepting and demanding bribes worth Rs 1.95 lakh, officials said Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused persons at the respective police stations. Further investigation is underway, an officer said.

“In the first case, Virender Cheema, Patwari Halka Naggal, Ambala, was caught with Rs 25,000 bribe money. He has taken the money from the complainant in lieu of separation of land khewat (account number given to the land owner in revenue records). After verifying the complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap and arrested him red-handed with the bribe money,” said a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau.

“In another case, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested Registry Clerk Ved Parkash posted at the office of sub-tehsil Kadipur Gurugram while demanding Rs 80,000 bribe in lieu of mutual transfer of plots which are situated at Hayatpur village,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate case, the sleuths caught Haryana Koshal Rozgar Nigam computer operator Chander Shekhar along with Naveen Kumar Yadav, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department, while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 based on the complaint of Anant Ram. The computer operator who is working in the office of executive engineer (Irrigation) Gurugram, was demanding a bribe in lieu of helping the complainant prepare a contractor licence (Construction). Chander Shekhar was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 and Yadav for already taking Rs 20,000 for issuing the licence for Anant Ram, the officer said.

In yet another case, a Vigilance team arrested Mukesh, a junior engineer with the Horticulture Wing of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram while accepting Rs 60,000 as a bribe from a person for facilitating the bill payments pending with the wing.

Similarly, the Vigilance team arrested head constable Ajay Kumar posted in Yamunanagar district while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for completing the investigation process in an accident case registered at the Radaur police station.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 04:13:10 pm
