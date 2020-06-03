Six pockets of Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony removed from buffer zone

A view of the hotspot, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Express photo. A view of the hotspot, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Express photo.

Six pockets from Bapu Dham Colony, from where no single COVID-19 case has been reported until now, were removed from the containment buffer zone on Tuesday. The six pockets – which comprise pocket nos 2, 3, 9, 17, 18 and 19 – have been under the buffer zone since May 2.

Residents from the area will not have unregulated exit and entry and can move in accordance with regulations followed by the rest of the city.

“Ideally, 14 out of the total 19 pockets from Bapu Dham Colony should be out of the buffer and containment zone since they have no cases anymore,” said Bapu Dham Colony councillor Dalip Sharma. According to the councillor, at least nine pockets have had not even a single case of COVID-19 until now, and five more haven’t had a case in the past 30 days.

Coronavirus Explained Debate over a homoeopathic drug, Arsenicum album 30

The impact of Covid-19 on the eating habits of older adults

Can a handheld device kill virus with UV light? Click here for more

“So hopefully these pockets will also be out of the buffer zone soon. However, the UT is not yet ready to change anything in the pockets which are part of the containment zone, even though there have been no new cases from there in a long time,” Sharma said.

The administration will meet again within the next few days for a review meeting and decide on whether to remove a few more pockets from the colony out of the buffer zone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd