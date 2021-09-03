Six new Covid cases in Tricity

THE TRICITY reported six new Covid cases on Thursday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

Chandigarh: 2 new cases

The UT two new cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 65,110. The active cases stood at 37, with the positivity rate being 0.09 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2268.

As per the on-going Covid vaccination drive, 7,112 people received the jab.

Mohali: 4 new cases

Four new Covid cases were reported in the district on Thursday, taking the total cases to 68,620 with 49 remaining active. No death was reported due to the infection. The district has recorded a total of 1,060 fatalities as yet.

DC Girish Dayalan said that two cases each were reported from Dhakoli and Mohali. He added three patients were discharged after they were recovered from the infection.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday.

The active cases tally was recorded at 13. The recovery rate remained consistent at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,368 cases have so far been reported in Panchkula, of which 30,687 infected persons hail from the district itself. As many as 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus till now.

The district has conducted 4,11,676 tests so far.