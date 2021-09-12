Six new Covid-19 cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported six new Covid cases on Saturday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

Chandigarh: 4 new cases

The UT reported four new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 65,149. There are 28 active cases now. In the last 24 hours, 2,133 samples were tested and 9,969 people were vaccinated.

Mohali: 2 new cases

Two new Covid cases were reported in the Mohali district on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 68,663. There are 45 active cases at present.

DC Girish Dayalan said that six patients recovered from the infection.

Panchkula: No new cases

No Covid cases or virus-related deaths were reported in Panchkula on Saturday.

The active case tally stood at 15. A total of 40,387 cases have so far been reported from the district. As many as 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus. The district has conducted 420,255 tests so far.