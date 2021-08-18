Six new coronavirus cases in Tricity, 110 active now

The Tricity reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday. No virus-related death was reported during the day. There are 110 active cases of Covid-19 in the Tricity at present, with the least number of active cases, recorded as 12 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh: 3 new cases

The UT reported three new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 62,035, with 42 active cases.

The city has been reporting four new Covid-19 cases everyday for the last seven days, with the positivity rate being 0.18 per cent. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,701 samples have been tested for the virus and under the vaccination drive, 9,394 people were jabbed Tuesday.

Mohali: 3 new cases

Three new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 68,540, with 56 active cases. No virus-related death was reported here during the day. However, at least 1,057 people have lost their lives due to the infection here till now.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that two cases were reported from Kharar and one from Kurali. Two patients were also discharged from hospital.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid-19 positive cases or virus-related death was reported in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The active cases tally was recorded at 12, while the recovery rate remained consistent at 98.75 per cent on Tuesday. The recovery rate has remained the same for the past one-and-a-half month.

A total of 40,335 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus here, of which 30,661 hail from Panchkula itself and the others are from the neighbouring states. As many as 376 people have also succumbed to the virus.

The district has conducted 3,98,383 tests till now, with 804 samples being tested for the virus on Tuesday.