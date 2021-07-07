Punjab: Six more nabbed with 3 kilos of heroin, international drugs, hawala racket busted

Police said on Wednesday, two of the suspects were nabbed from Delhi-NCR, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Jandiala Guru (Amritsar), and from Haridwar, after multiple raids.

Following up on the arrest of four Afghan nationals a couple of days ago, Hoshiarpur police on Wednesday nabbed six more men and claimed to have busted an international drugs and hawala racket. The police recovered more than 3 kilos of heroin — worth several crores in the market — and Rs 40.12 lakh in cash (drug money) from the possession of the arrested suspects on Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday, two of the suspects were nabbed from Delhi-NCR, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Jandiala Guru (Amritsar), and from Haridwar, after multiple raids.

Addressing the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal, said that investigations into the seizure of 17 kilos of heroin from the four Afghan nationals arrested on Monday, led the police teams to nab the six smugglers on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Kishan Lal, a resident of Ucha Ghasi Ram under Lahori Gate Police Station, Delhi, Abhay Pratap Singh of Bagh Wali Colony, Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad, Imtiaz Ahmad and Imran of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Jasbir Singh of Sheikhupur Mohalla, Jandiala Guru and Balwinder Singh of Jandiala Guru.

The SSP stated two teams — comprising SP (D), Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, SP Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Mandeep Singh, ASP of Garhshankar, Tushar Gupta, and CIA Incharge Shiv Kumar — were constituted to get to the bottom of the drug racket after the arrest of the Afghanis on Monday.

A team arrested Kishan Lal on July 5 and recovered drug money worth Rs. 10.20 lakh and two mobile phones from his possession. The team then also got to know about Abhay Pratap Singh and arrested him from Ghaziabad with a mobile phone. After their arrest, it was revealed that on Kishan’s instructions Abhay got Rs 80 lakh drug money from Imtiaz, which he handed over to Kishan.

Investigations further revealed that Kishan was running a hawala racket with the drug money with the help of Abhay and Imtiaz.

The SSP added that a day after (July 6), a second police team conducted a raid in Uttar Pradesh and arrested Imtiaz Ahmad and seized 250 gram heroin and Rs 12 lakh of drug money from him. After interrogating Imtiaz, the police further raided Jandiala Guru where Jasbir Singh was arrested with 2 kilos of heroin and Rs 17 lakh in cash. Similarly, Balwinder Singh was arrested from Bhagpura in district Haridwar, Uttrakhand with 700 gram of heroin, and Rs. 92,000 in cash, beside a car.

What helped unearth the racket

SSP Mahal revealed that the district police had arrested Sarbjit Singh alias Sethi and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan on July 1 under Section 21 (C) of the NDPS Act in Garhshankar. The duo, after their interrogation, revealed about the international drugs racket, in which four Afghanis were involved. Based on this, the four Afghan nationals — identified as Mujahed Shinwari, a native of Nangarhar in Afghanistan; Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan, all from Kunduz region of Afghanistan — were arrested from Delhi on Monday.