Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

In six months, over 9,000 drug smugglers arrested in Punjab

Gill said that police have also recovered 407 kg each of opium and ganja, 233 quintals of poppy husk, and 33.88 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

Punjab Police have arrested as many as 9917 drug smugglers, including 1447 hardened criminals, since July 5, 2022. Police have registered a total number of 7,533 first information reports (FIRs) of which 852 are related to commercial quantity.

Disclosing this during his weekly press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill on Monday said, “Police teams have recovered 418.44 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying check points at vulnerable routes across the state. Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 565.94 kg in just six months.”

Also Read |NCB identifies 30 properties and front businesses of drug cartels in Punjab

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 07:44 IST
