Six members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested, 12 pistols recovered

Ropar police on Monday claimed that they have arrested six members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered a total of 12 pistols of different calibres and at least 50 live cartridges from their possession.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vivek Sheel Soni, said that an operation was conducted on Monday under the supervision of SP (Investigation), Manvinderbir Singh, and DSP (Investigation) Talwinder Singh, during which the six alleged members of the Bhagwanpuria gang were nabbed and the 12 weapons and 50 live cartridges recovered.

“We believe that the arrested men were planning to indulge in some criminal activities. Our probe so far has revealed that these men were involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs into Punjab on a large scale,“ the SSP added.

According to Soni, the first of the six arrests came on December 15, when a team of CIA Ropar nabbed four members of the Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered four pistols and 20 live cartridges from them.

In order to ascertain the origin of the weapons that had been seized during the December 15 arrests, the CIA Ropar team then had taken custody of one Arshdeep Singh alias Fouji, who is lodged in Amritsar jail, on production warrant. On the interrogation of Fouji, a second accused, who was on the run and was only only known as 777, among the gang members was arrested. The man was later identified as Varinderpal Singh alias Vicky was arrested.

“During thorough interrogation of the two men, eight more pistols and 30 live cartridges have been recovered. Rupnagar police has recovered 12 pistols and 50 live cartridges in the above case. A seventh gang member has been identified and will be arrested soon,” the SSP claimed.

The arrested accused were identified as Rishav, Pardeep Singh alias Kaka, Pargat Singh, Jaspal Singh alias Shah, Arshdeep Singh alias Fouji, Varinderpal Singh alias Vicky alias 777. The police said that six pistols of .32 bore, 4 pistols of 0.315 bore, two pistols of 0.30 bore and 50 live cartridges were recovered. According to the SSP, Pardeep has three cases of drug smuggling, Arshdeep has six cases of Arms Act and those under the Prison Act and Varinderpal has four criminal cases, including a murder case, pending against them.