Six injured in clash over relief material

Six people of two opposite groups were injured after a scuffle over distribution of the relief material in flood-hit village Sheikh Mange in Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision of Kapurthala district. Pellet guns were fired from both sides during the incident on Sunday evening.

A trolley carrying ration material was bought to the village by some person in the evening and when the trolley was parked at the one side of the village, a group led by one Gurmej Singh asked for the trolley to be taken to the other side of the village. A scuffle then followed between the group led by Gurmej and others who were already taking relief material at the spot.

Apart from bricks being hurled, pellet guns were fired. Among the injured were Kulwant Singh, Mangal Singh, Joginder Singh, Gurmit Singh, Gurjinder Singh and Mangal Singh of the village. Sources said that it was an old rivalry that escalated on Sunday. It has been learnt that while one group is supported by the Congress, the other is backed by the SAD.

DSP Sarwan Singh Bal informed that all the injured were admitted in hospital and were out of danger. An FIR would be registered after recording the statements, he said.

MLA’s tractor ride goes wrong

MLA, Sultanpur Lodhi, Navtej Singh Cheema, former minister Joginder Singh Mann, SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi Navneet Bal, BDPO Gurpreet Singh Gill, SHO, Channan Singh, and few others had a narrow escape when they were travelling on a tractor in flood-affected village Takia on Sunday afternoon. They were wading through the link road, which was submerged in water. MLA was driving tractor when its front wheel got into a pit. The occupants barely escaped from falling into 6-7 feet water on the sides of the road but got drenched.

Kapurthala suffers Rs 190 cr loss

Kapurthala district administration has calculated the total loss in the floods around Rs 190 core, which includes over 105 crore loss of crop damage on over 20,000 acres of land, Rs 15 crore loss of rural infrastructure, including drains, and Rs 68 crore on providing relief to the affected villages and for strengthening of bandhs.

32,000 people affected in Jalandhar, 9578 in Kapurthala

As per the survey of the district administration, 32,000 people have been affected in Jalandhar in around 100 villages and nearly 55,000 acres land got submerged under water. Still 18,000 people are living in their flooded houses. In Kapurthal, 9578 of 1777 households got affected in 87 villages, including 48 with abadi and 39 be-chirag (no habitation).

MNREGA workers engaged

Massive work of filling the sandbags is on at various places including Kamal Pur in Jalandhar where thousands of workers were engaged in the exercise. At Jania Village breach, due to erosion of earth, a 45-feet deep cave got erected which would be first filled with stones now.