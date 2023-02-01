Six DSPs transferred in major shakeup

IN A major reshuffle, a total of six deputy superintendents of police (DSP) were transferred from their current postings here in Chandigarh on Monday.

DSP SPS Sondhi was transferred from the North-East sub division, which is a plump posting, to PCR Wing. He was replaced by the DSP Udaypal Singh, who was earlier looking after Traffic (Administration), a non-public dealing post.

DSP Charanjit Singh Virk was transferred from the South division to the South-West division. A sub-division post is considered a plump posting in the police department. Meanwhile, newly arrived DANIPS Cadre officer DSP Vikas Sheokand was given the charge of South division.

DSP Dalbir Singh was given the charge of Police Lines. DSP Dalbir was earlier attached with the UT Vigilance Wing. DSP Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal was transferred from the PCR Wing to Traffic Wing.

The transfer orders were issued from the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), (PEB) Manoj Kumar Meena.

A source said, “The transfers of DSPs and SHO rank officers were expected for the last two months. The transfers were delayed due to the Republic Day preparations and the ongoing G20 Summit in Chandigarh. Shortly, SHO rank police inspectors will also be reshuffled”. There are at least 18 station house officers (SHOs) in the UT Police. Out of the 18, 16 SHO posts, who hold the charge of particular police stations, are considered plump postings.

Missing inspector returns home

Inspector Pavnesh Kumar, who had gone missing from his house, has returned and joined his duty at the Police Headquarters, Sector 9. He returned a few days ago. He is posted with the Communications wing. He had gone missing on January 4 and had left his cell phones. His family had lodged a DDR at Sector 34 police station.