Six deaths, 237 new cases reported in Mohali district

Six more deaths were reported in Mohali district, taking the total number of fatalities to 179. As many as 237 positive cases were reported in the district, bringing the total number of positive cases to 9,368 with 2,603 active cases.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that 326 patients were also cured and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. A total of 6,586 patients have been discharged so far.

Dr Singh said that the dead included a 70-year-old woman from Lalru. She was admitted to GMCH, Patiala. The second death was reported from Banur after a 50-year-old man, who was also suffering from the heart disease, died at PGIMER.

The third death was reported from Isapur village after a 65-year-old woman died at Indus hospital. The fourth death was reported from Mubarikpur after a 57-year-old man died at PGIMER. A 61-year-old woman from Kharar died at PGIMER.

The sixth death was reported from Nayagaon after 59-year-old man died at PGIMER.

The Civil Surgeon said that 77 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), 46 from Kharar, 40 from Gharuan, 37 from Dhakoli, 19 from Derabassi, four from Banur, three from Boothgarh, six from Kurali and five from Lalru.

244 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The UT on Friday reported a total tally of 11,212 cases, with 244 new Covid-19 positive cases (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), and one death. The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 145 and the number of active cases is 2,390.

While 141 men and 103 women tested positive for coronavirus, with the total number of samples tested being 71,009. As many as 335 people were discharged from various facilities. Mani Majra reported 24 cases while seven people were tested positive at Dhanas. There were seven cases in Sector 19 and seven cases in Sector 23. Mauli Jagran reported eight cases and PGI campus five.

Deaths due to COVID-19

The UT has so far reported a total of 145 deaths. On Friday, one death was reported. A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 56, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, tested positive and expired at GMCH-32 on Friday.

Chandigarh Count

As per the latest available data, 9,510 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 21.3 per cent; for every 100 confirmed cases, 21 are currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 60,228 samples were tested. The average growth rate of the infection is 2.5 per cent; in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 2.5 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio is 77.4 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 77 have recovered from the virus. ENS

1 death, 157 new cases reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: Panchkula district reported one Covid-related death and 157 new positive cases on Friday. A 49-year-old man, resident of Bir Ghaggar area, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the disease Friday.

Out of the total 157 new cases, 121 hail from the district and the others were added to the outsiders tally. A total of 1,196 cases still remain active and as many as 4,277 people have been cured and discharged as yet.

A total of 5,550 persons from Panchkula and 1,875 people from other districts have tested positive here till now. At least 77 have died due to the disease. The district has sampled 62,723 persons till now. ENS

2 deaths, 90 new cases in Ambala

Ambala: The district reported 90 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 7,579. Two 84-year-old women, who had co-morbities died due to the infection. The death toll reached 86. ENS

