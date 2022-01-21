No respite, six Covid deaths in Tricity; toll now stands at 2,577

The tricity reported 3,653 new cases and six deaths on Thursday. The active case tally now stands at 21,142 while death toll has climbed to 2,577.

The UT reported 1294 new cases on January 20 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT to 82563. The total number of active cases is 9922 and deaths due to Covid are 1095, with two deaths reported today. The positivity rate today is 19.30 per cent. The highest number of cases, 107 were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 6705 and total recoveries today are 1336. The total number of vaccinations today is 688.

COVID DEATHS

A 67-year-old Covid positive female resident of Sector 30, a case of heart disease and kidney disease expired at PGI. She was not vaccinated for Covid.

A 21-year-old female resident of Sector 20, a case of acute leukemia and metabolic acidosis expired at GMSH-16. She was not vaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, out of the 380 oxygen beds, 153 are occupied and 27 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. IN GMCH-32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 53 are occupied and out of 63 ventilator beds, 4 are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 64 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, 4 are occupied.

Mohali: 1,360 new cases, 4 deaths

Four more deaths were reported in the district due to Covid-19 infection on Thursday, taking the tally of fatalities to 1098, even as Mohali added 1360 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Those that succumbed to the virus were four women between the age group of 19 to 85 years.

With Thursday’s addition, the total number of Covid cases in the district since the beginning of the pandemic shot up to 84,012 with 9013 cases being active at present.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 496 cases were reported from Mohali city, followed by 326 from Kharar, 199 from Dhakoli, 103 from Kurali, 100 from Gharuan, 60 from Derabassi, 52 from Boothgarh, 15 from Banur, and nine from Lalru.

A total of 4238 samples were collected in the district on Thursday and the positivity rate was recorded at 32.09 per cent. As many as 16 patients were admitted in the hospital, while 8997 patients were under home isolation.

A total of 5005 people were also vaccinated against the virus in the district on Thursday.

Panchkula: 999 new cases, no deaths

As many as 999 new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday along with no Covid related deaths.

Of the 999 that tested positive, a total of 666 cases were added to the district numbers while the remaining were added to outside district tally. Some were yet to be traced by the health department.

Meanwhile, despite the number of infections growing at a pace outnumbering the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the disease has remained low with three deaths witnessed in the past 20 days of January. It was on January 4, when a 47-year-old woman, who was suffering from cancer had succumbed. Two more, including a 59-year-old man died of a stroke and tested positive for the virus posthumously. Another 76-year-old man, who was suffering from diabetes also succumbed to the disease on January 16.

The active case tally, which started rising in December, saw a consistent growth till January and then soared above the 500-mark on January 6. It crossed the 2000-mark on January 12 and 2,500 mark the following day. Seeing a fall, active cases were recorded at 2,207 today. Of these, a majority of 2,185 remain under home isolation while 22 have required to be hospitalised.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave has now fallen to 93.3 per cent Thursday.

A total of 51,574 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 38,738 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate has been recorded at 31 percent today.

The district has conducted 5,55,795 tests so far, with 2,248 samples being collected on Wednesday.