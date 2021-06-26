Haryana: Six booked after man alleges extortion bid of Rs 31 lakh by friend, his accomplices

According to the FIR filed, the accused then asked the victim to call his father and handover Rs 31 lakh as extortion money. (Representative Image)

The police Friday lodged an FIR against six persons, including an unidentified person, for allegedly assaulting, intimidating and trying to extort Rs 31 lakh from a private company employee.

However, they added that the claims made by the victim were yet to be substantiated.

Amit Meerchandani (30), resident of Sector 7, alleged that a friend of three months took him to his flat in the Manav Hut Society in MDC, Sector 6 on the pretense of discussing a business deal where the friend along with his accomplices held Meerchandani captive and beat him.

According to the FIR filed, the accused then asked the victim to call his father and handover Rs 31 lakh as extortion money.

The accused were identified as Meerchandani’s friend,Anil Ajalkar, Raja (gym trainer), Manjeet, Shavi Varma and Kapil Bhatt and one unidentified person

“By displaying scissors, knives, sticks and guns, the accused threatened to kill the victim if their demand was not met. The victim called his friend Vikas Goyal to transfer Rs 31 lakh in his bank account, quoting an emergency,” read the FIR.

“I made him talk to Anil (the accused) through a conference call. Vikas requested Anil to accept Rs 5 lakh as initial payment until they arranged the remaining amount. At around 7 pm, I received a call from Vikas who asked me to collect the money from a location where his car was parked,” the complainant told the police.

“Suspecting the involvement of police, Anil along with three accomplices ran away from the spot. Soon after, the victim ran downstairs and found his friend Vikas along with police officers. He was then taken to the police station and an FIR was registered on the basis of his complaint,” added the complaint.

A case was registered under sections 120-B, 323, 34, 341, 386 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the six people.

The police are yet to arrest any of the accused. Inspector Sushil Kumar, SHO, MDC police station, said “Our initial investigation hints at a financial dispute between the two parties. The claims by the victim are yet to be confirmed.”