Six barge inside police post, assault cops

Around six people barged inside Basant Park police post in Ludhiana and allegedly assaulted four cops late on Saturday.

While those persons alleged that they were made to wait in filing a kidnapping complaint, the cops alleged that they attacked them with sharp edged weapons and utensils from the kitchen in the police post.

When an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) tried to record the whole incident, the accused allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

Police arrested six accused and lodged an attempt to murder case against them. The accused have been identified as Nitesh Kumar, Balvir Singh, Ghulam Ali, Ravi, Lucky, Sarabjit Kaur – all residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

Constable Sukhdev Singh, who is deputed at Basant Park police post stated that on Saturday night he was present at the police post when he heard some noise. He noticed that some people were manhandling his colleague Rampal. Before he could do anything, the accused went upstairs where some cops were taking rest and started shooting their videos.

When they objected to it the accused started thrashing him. Constable Sukhdev Singh added that the accused assaulted him in his head with a sharp edged weapon and injured him. The accused picked utensils kept in the mess and again assaulted him.

He added that ASI Bachittar Singh and ASI Harbhol Singh reached there and tried to stop the accused however the accused manhandled them too. The accused tore the uniform of ASI Bachittar Singh and snatched a mobile from ASI Harbhol, who was recording the whole incident.

ACP (Industrial Area-B) Sandeep Wadhera said that Sarabjit Kaur’s son Sajan, 19, had a dispute over Rs 1,700 with a man named Raju of Dugri. On Saturday evening Raju had come to Sajan and asked for money. Later Raju took Sajan along with him. The woman accused Raju of abducting his son. The woman along with her accomplices reached the police post at around 10 PM to lodge a kidnapping case against Raju. One duty officer was present there, while two had gone for some other work. The complainant was asked to wait for a while, however they created ruckus and assaulted the police personnel.

ACP added that Sajan had returned home after some time on his own.

An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespassing), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC has been registered at Shimlapuri police station.