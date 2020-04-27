Sitting at home? Join ‘virtual run’, and help fight Covid

“So far, we have received over 111 entries for the virtual run and we expect more members and people to undertake this run and raise awareness,” said 50-year-old Vishwajit Kaushish, one of the founding members of the club. (Representational) “So far, we have received over 111 entries for the virtual run and we expect more members and people to undertake this run and raise awareness,” said 50-year-old Vishwajit Kaushish, one of the founding members of the club. (Representational)

With Chandigarh under lockdown and no sporting activity happening, more than 111 runners from Chandigarh Distance Runners Club, a running group, will take part in the Run for Charity Indoor Virtual Run from their respective homes on Monday. The club, which was formed in 2016, is one of the run clubs in the Tricity. It had organised more than 30 runs in or around the Tricity before the lockdown. Chandigarh Distance Runners Club will donate the proceedings from the virtual run, tickets for which are priced at Rs 200 and can be bought online till 5 pm on Monday, to the local administration/NGOs to help them in the fight against COVID-19.

“Most of our members were very active in running events prior to the lockdown. The idea to conduct a virtual indoor run at home to raise funds was suggested by one of the members last month and most of our members supported the idea. Staying in Chandigarh means that the members would often take part in runs in and around the city apart from ultra-runs to places like Kasauli or Shimla. So far, we have received over 111 entries for the virtual run and we expect more members and people to undertake this run and raise awareness for a healthy lifestyle as well as fight against COVID-19,” said 50-year-old Vishwajit Kaushish, one of the founding members of the club.

