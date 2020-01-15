SIT yet to submit report, RERA issues arrest warrant against Panchkula realtor

The accused Vinod Bagai has time and again claimed that all the cases against him have been pegged due to some political tussle. (Representational Image) The accused Vinod Bagai has time and again claimed that all the cases against him have been pegged due to some political tussle. (Representational Image)

MORE THAN six months after FIRs against a private builder company started to pile up in a case of fraud, the SIT formed in August last year, by the then DCP Deepak Gahlawat, has not submitted even a single report in the case. As many as 18 FIRs were registered against the company, Samar Estate, at the Sector 20 police station of Panchkula.

ACP Satish Kumar, who is heading the investigations in the case, said, “The investigation is on-going. Details as to where it stands right now cannot be revealed as it may hamper the investigation.”

Meanwhile, in a case going on at Panchkula’s HRERA (Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority), the an arrest warrant was issued against the prime accused Vinod Bagai, MD of Samar Estate, to secure his presence on February 26, the next date of hearing. The warrant was issued due to non-compliance of orders passed by the court which mandated him to appear personally before the authority. Earlier, during the hearing, a show-cause notice was issued to Bagai for the same, following which, the court observed in its order on January 9, “there is willful defiance on the part of the director of company… so he is liable to civil imprisonment.”

Commenting on it, ACP Satish said, “Both the proceedings are different. While the arrest warrant by the court has been issued for non-compliance of orders, we have to determine whether fraud of any kind was committed. We are conducting a thorough investigation.”

The first case against the accused Vinod Bagai and others was registered on July 31 in 2019. The FIRs, which were subsequently registered, alleged that the company duped people of their money on the promise of delivering them the possession of three bhk flats at Ess Vee Apartments in Sector 20. The complainants accused the company of fraud through misappropriation and divertion of funds collected from the allottees. At least 400 people have been awaiting to get the possession of flats at Ess Vee Apartments.

The accused Vinod Bagai has time and again claimed that all the cases against him have been pegged due to some political tussle. He had also questioned the filing of criminal cases against him when his cases were already being heard under the HRERA and the civil courts.

