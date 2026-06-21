SIT summons Sampla, two retired IAS officers in 2015 Faridkot cases

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing two high-profile 2015 cases linked to the sacrilege incidents in Faridkot district has summoned former Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sampla, along with two retired IAS officers, to appear before it in Jalandhar on June 22.
According to notices issued under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sampla has been directed to appear before the SIT at 11 am on June 22 at the Gos Mess, PAP Complex, Jalandhar, for examination and recording of his statement.
The summons relate to FIR No. 129, dated October 14, 2015, registered at Bajakhana police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and mischief causing damage, besides provisions of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The SIT is also investigating FIR No. 130, dated October 21, 2015, registered under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
Besides Sampla, the SIT has summoned retired IAS officers Malwinder Singh Jaggi and Gagandeep Singh Brar to appear before it on the same day in connection with the ongoing investigation.
In the notice served to Sampla, the SIT said it believed he was acquainted with facts and circumstances relevant to the cases and that his statement was required as part of the investigation.
Confirming receipt of the summons, Sampla said he would fully cooperate with the probe.
“I am not aware of the cases in which I have been summoned. I respect the law and will cooperate with the investigation. Whenever called by the SIT, I will appear and assist in the probe,” he said.
The SIT is re-examining various aspects of the 2015 cases, which remain under investigation. Officials have not disclosed the specific reasons for summoning the three individuals, saying only that their statements are required in connection with the probe.
The three have been asked to appear before the SIT on June 22, failing which action may be initiated under the relevant provisions of law.
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