SIT summons Sampla, two retired IAS officers in 2015 Faridkot cases

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing two high-profile 2015 cases linked to the sacrilege incidents in Faridkot district has summoned former Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sampla, along with two retired IAS officers, to appear before it in Jalandhar on June 22.

According to notices issued under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sampla has been directed to appear before the SIT at 11 am on June 22 at the Gos Mess, PAP Complex, Jalandhar, for examination and recording of his statement.

The summons relate to FIR No. 129, dated October 14, 2015, registered at Bajakhana police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and mischief causing damage, besides provisions of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The SIT is also investigating FIR No. 130, dated October 21, 2015, registered under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.