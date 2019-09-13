SIT report on SSP’s complicity in Inderjit drug case: Hearing deferred to Oct 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday declined to accede to a request for an immediate order on sealed cover reports containing the findings of an SIT on the alleged complicity of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Jit Singh Hundal with Inspector Inderjit Singh, who was arrested in a drug haul case by the Special Task Force in 2017.

The High Court in December 2017 had constituted the SIT headed by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya and comprising ADGP Prabodh Kumar and IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, to probe the allegations against SSP Raj Jit Singh.

During the hearing of a matter pertaining to a number of issues connected to drug abuse in Punjab, a division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Rajiv Sharma observed that matter cannot be heard piecemeal and it will fix a date for hearing. “We do not know the repercussions…It has to be opened,” the bench observed, while adjourning the matter to October 16.

A senior counsel representing the SSP at the outset of the hearing submitted that the sealed cover reports have been pending before the court since last year and in May, 2018, it was ordered that the Registrar Judicial would produce sealed reports and entire record before the court “on the day and time as would be separately intimated to him, for our in-depth consideration of these reports”.

However, the bench said the matter will have to be heard first and a date can be fixed for the purpose of passing any order. Pertinently, Chief Justice Krishna Murari is soon expected to be elevated to the Supreme Court following a recommendation from the apex court collegium. The elevation would naturally lead to reconstitution of the bench at the high court.

In his application, SSP Raj Jit has said enquiry reports are pending before the court for many months and they be opened as previously mentioned by the court in May 2018 order and appropriate orders be passed depending on findings in SIT reports.

The court in November had taken note of the information submitted by senior Advocate Anupam Gupta regarding Raj Jit’s complicity with Inspector (now dismissed) Inderjit Singh.

The SIT submitted its final report dated May 8, 2018 on May 23 last year. A report was separately also filed by DGP Chattopadhyaya in his personal capacity. The SIT had also submitted two interim reports in February and March 2018. There has not been any substantial hearing in the matter since then.

“All these reports need to be examined in conjunction with reference to the issues formulated by this Court or the task assigned to the SIT by way of orders passed from time to time,” the court had said last year.