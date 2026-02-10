SIT probing missing saroops’ case must have ‘Amritdhari’ Sikh police officers: Akal Takht Jathedar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj Monday said that a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, probing the case of the 328 missing ‘saroops’ of the Guru Granth Sahib, must comprise exclusively of ‘Amritdhari’ (baptised) Sikh police officers.

Talking to reporters, Gargajj said that the Akal Takht Secretariat has received letters from the ‘sangat’ residing in India and abroadm, flagging the recent “violation” of Sikh ‘maryada’ (conduct) by the SIT at a religious place in the Doaba region. He said recently, when the investigation team reached the religious place, they inspected the sacred ‘saroops’ at the place of ‘Sukhasan’ (resting place), which was against established ‘maryada’. This deeply hurt Sikh sentiments. To ensure that such an incident does not recur, these directions have been issued, the Jathedar said.

“In view of the suggestions and demands received from the sangat, it is essential that the probe be carried forward only by Amritdhari Sikh officers, who possess complete understanding of Sikh Rehat Maryada and the reverence due to Guru Sahib,” said Gargajj.

Regarding Gurdwara Sahib Winnipeg South Sikh Centre in Canada, which is under consideration at Akal Takht following complaints from the ‘sangat’, he said the ‘sangat’ has lodged complaints against the gurdwara management alleging tampering with the sacred ‘saroop’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, that the management is not ‘Amritdhari’.

The Jathedar issued a stern warning to the office-bearers of Gurdwara Sahib Winnipeg South Sikh Centre directing them to personally appear before Akal Takht and submit their stand within 10 days, allow the ‘sangat’ to visit the gurdwara respecting their sentiments, and immediately stop all activities being carried out contrary to Gurmat.

The Jathedar also announced a ban on throwing colours on sangat during Hola Mohalla, calling it an attempt to convert the festival into Holi.

“Throwing colours on the sangat during Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib is against Sikh principles, and is therefore strictly banned,” he said. Nihang jathas may apply gulal within defined areas during processions.

Story continues below this ad

Responding to the arrest of two men by Punjab Police from Darbar Sahib parikrama without SGPC knowledge, the Jathedar held the Punjab government and Home Department are responsible. “A complete report will be sought from the SGPC executive,” he said, demanding clarification on the personnel involved.

Regarding the case of remarks made against the reverence of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, Barnala-based ‘kathavachak’ (Sikh preacher) Gurjant Singh was summoned and appeared before the Jathedar at the secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib.

Gargajj said that although Gurjant Singh sought forgiveness upon his appearance, the matter is serious and will be deliberated upon in a gathering of the ‘Panj Singh Sahiban’ (Sikh clergy), and he will be presented before Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

He said that until Gurjant Singh is presented, he will remain barred from speaking from any stage or performing ‘kirtan’.

Story continues below this ad

Additionally, he is not permitted to sit on any Sikh religious stage during this period.