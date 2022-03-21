SIT probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted

In one of the major decisions after Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state, the Punjab police have reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

The order to reconstitute the SIT, which is supervised by IG (Crime) Gursharan Singh Sandhu and headed by AIG Dr Rahul S, was issued by the Punjab Bureau of Investigation Director with the approval of State DGP on March 16, the day Bhagwant Mann was swore in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan.

As per the official order, the other three members of the five-member SIT are AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DSPs Raghbir Singh and Amarpreet Singh.

A minister in the SAD-BJP government, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.

A day after, then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led government constituted a three-member committee headed by AIG Balraj Singh.

There was a controversy after AIG Balraj Singh’s son was given out of turn promotion in local rank as inspector days after when S Chattopadhyaya headed the State as police chief.

Majithia, 46, was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 probe report by Additional Director General of Police Harpreet Singh Sidhu, into a drug racket in the state.

The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year.

Majithia has been lodged in Patiala Central Jail since February 24 after interim relief given to him by the Supreme Court ended, four days after February 20 elections in the state.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.