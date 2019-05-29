SIT on fake encounter: HC notice to Punjab on Chattopadhyaya application

PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Tuesday sought a reply from Punjab government on an application filed by senior IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who has claimed that he was holding an ex-cadre post in Punjab and lacking the “necessary powers”, office and staff in Chandigarh to enable him carry out his duties as the head of an SIT formed to probe a fake encounter case.

Advertising

Chattopadhyaya in April was appointed as the chairman of the SIT that is to probe into a case in which a senior Punjab Police Officer is accused of killing a Gurdaspur resident and allegedly passing off his body as that of a “prominent terrorist”.

“Since the applicant has been posted outside the main stream and outside the regular state police service, he would require necessary powers, appropriate office with supporting officers and staff along with necessary transport and office facilities to conduct the investigation as head of the SIT… In the absence of the above, it would not be possible to conduct effective investigation,” reads the application filed by Chattopadhaya.

Seeking directions for the required powers and facilities, Chattopadhyaya has also submitted before the court that as an alternative, the court “may consider” appointing any other senior IAS officer of the Punjab Cadre to head the SIT. Chattopadhyaya further said he is the second senior-most DGP rank officer in the state and is also senior to the current state DGP, Dinkar Gupta, whose appointment he has challenged before the CAT.

Advertising

“The applicant is posted as DGP, PSPCL, which is not an IPS cadre post (it is an ex-cadre post which has not even been declared by the State of Punjab to be of equivalent rank and status as that of DGP). The applicant has represented against this. The place of posting of the applicant is at Patiala. The applicant only has a small residential camp office in Chandigarh. He neither has any regular office nor staff nor officers and transports facilities attached to him at Chandigarh as would be required for such an investigation,” Chattopadhyaya’s application reads.

In August 1994, IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal — at present under suspension in a different matter — and his team had claimed to have killed a “dreaded terrorist”, Gurnam Singh Bandala, in an encounter. Bandala was later found alive in 1998, after which the family of one Sukhpal Singh of Kala Afghana village in Gurdaspur had claimed that Umranangal had killed Sukhpal.

The HC last month constituted the SIT to enquire into the matter. Besides Chattopadhyaya, ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo and IGP B Chandra Sekhar were made part of the SIT tasked with investigation into the disappearance of Sukhpal Singh for which FIR was registered in March 2016, three years after the family approached High Court. The SIT has been directed to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible and submit a final report before the competent court.