SIT now summons Sukhbir Badal in 2015 firing case

The new SIT probing the 2015 post-sacrilege Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday summoned SAD president and then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before it on Saturday. (File Photo)

A DAY after it questioned former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 post-sacrilege Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday summoned SAD president and then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before it on Saturday.

Sukhbir, who had the home portfolio at the time, has been asked to appear before the three-member SIT led by ADGP L K Yadav at the Punjab Police Officers Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, at 11 am “alongwith relevant records if any”.

Sukhbir’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains said it was a “routine development” and that the SAD chief will join the investigations on June 26. He added that “as a routine exercise”, the new SIT will question all those who were questioned by the previous SIT led by then IG (now retired and an AAP leader) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

The Kunwar Vijay-led SIT had questioned Sukhbir in November 2018 at police headquarters, days after the questioning of senior Badal.

In a chargesheet filed on May 27, 2019, before the trial court in Faridkot, the Kunwar Vijay-led SIT had submitted that post-sacrilege incidents, the subsequent police firing on protesters in October 2015 was the “pre-planned handiwork” of then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, former state police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The chargesheet had also hinted at a link between the transfer of then ADGP Intelligence and incidents of sacrilege throughout Punjab in October 2015. The SIT argued that 1985-batch IPS officer H S Dhillon was transferred from the post of ADGP Intelligence on October 10, 2015. He was replaced by DIG-rank officer R K Jaiswal with instructions that “he (Jaiswal) will report to Punjab DGP”. The SIT had contended that Jaiswal was given charge despite there being several senior officers eligible for the post.

“It has also been revealed by the witnesses during the course of investigation that injured persons had not been given treatment and medico legal reports were not prepared by hospitals at the instance of Sukhbir Singh Badal, the most powerful person in Punjab at that time.” read the chargesheet.

The chargesheet also claimed that actor Akshay Kumar arranged a meeting of Sukhbir Badal with Ram Rahim in Mumbai to broker a compromise, following which the dera chief’s movie MSG-2 was released in Punjab on September 15, 2015, and subsequently Akshay starrer ‘Singh is Bling’, which had also courted controversy, was released on October 2, 2015. During the questioning, both Akshay and Sukhbir had refuted the allegations.

On April 9, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the investigations and chargesheet filed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in the Kotkapura firing case. In a hard-hitting order, the court had termed the investigations as “political theatrics”.

Noting that not even a single injured police official was examined as a witness by the Kunwar-led SIT in the October 2015 FIR, the court had observed, “This is the height of the arbitrariness in investigation.”

Observing that the investigation carried out by Kunwar was “not free from blemish”, the court had said: “His personal malice and malafide functioning by totally usurping the powers of SIT constituted in the first instance, has been duly demonstrated on record.”