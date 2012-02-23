SIT gets another week to submit kidney scam inquiry report

The special investigation team constituted to examine the inquiry report of the Mohali civil surgeon in the infamous kidney scam is likely to submit its report in a week or so.

The three-member SIT was given 45 days to probe the matter further on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by Dr Usha Bansal,civil,surgeon,Mohali.

Though the 45-day deadline,given by Deputy Commissioner Varun Roojam,expired yesterday,the team has been given another week owing to the recently held elections in the state which kept cops busy.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline,Deputy Commissioner Varun Roojam said,The inquiry by the SIT is not concluded yet and the report is expected to be submitted within a week or so.

DIG D K Thakur,of Lucknow Police,speaking told Chandigarh Newsline over the phone,We are in touch with the SIT. As and when they finish with the inquiry,they will send us the inquiry report and then we will decide the future course of action.

Till the pendency of the investigation,renal transplants at the two hospitals in question Silver Oaks and Surya Kidney Centre continue to remain suspended,said a senior official at the office of the Director Medical Education and Research.

It may be mentioned that last month SIT,headed by the Superintendent of Police (detective) had issued notices to the two hospitals to produce records of the transplants done till date. On January 5,the Deputy Commissioner had given 45 days to the police department to verify the authenticity of authorisation documents (from outside the state) on the basis of which the renal transplants have been done.

On December 25,the Lucknow Police had caught four persons who had confessed to have lured seven persons to undergo the transplants here at the two local hospitals.

