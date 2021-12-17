SIT formed to probe July 2020 ‘mysterious’ murder of realtor

A SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted for probing the mysterious murder of Brijesh Negi (45), a property dealder and the son of a former MC councillor, who died in July, 2020.

A case of murder was registered following a forensic report from CFSL36, indicating traces of poison in the body of the victim on September 7, this year. Navneet Dhillon, wife of the victim, has accused three persons including two business partners of her husband for the murder. The SIT was constituted a fortnight back. Brijesh was the eldest son of Shyama Negi, vice-president of city BJP, who died a few months after his son’s death.

Sources said that the SP (City) Ketan Bansal interacted with Navneet Dhillon to know her version. Sources said that the SIT was constituted under the supervision of ASP (South) Shruti Arora. Dhillon has blamed the police including the former SHO of PS 49 for going slow on the investigation of the case despite the fact that a murder case was registered.

Dhillon said, “Today, SP Ketan Bansal listened to me patiently. I described to him the sequence of events, in which my husband had gone with his friends and later, we received an information about the hospitalisation of my husband. I described various aspects, which forced me to think that there was a foul play behind the death of my husband. Later, the forensic report from the CFSL strengthened my suspicion. I hope now the investigation is going on the right track. But I was not informed about the status of the investigation. Even my statement is yet to be recorded. Earlier, I had complained about the certain police personnel for not doing the investigation properly.”

Three suspects, who were booked under the charges of murder, are Raghubir Puri, Rajiv Sardana and Goldy. Puri was Brijesh’s business partner. Brijesh was with his three friends on the night of July 4, 2020.

Later, his wife received a call from Puri about his ill health and hospitalisation in a private hospital in Mohali. Dhillon along with her other relatives went there. Puri along with two others Sardana and Goldy was already there. A doctor had also claimed that her husband died due to Covid.

Subsequently, the doctor claimed lung failure could also be a reason. A case was registered at PS 49.