Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

SIT formed to probe Haryana minister Anil Vij’s Mercedes shocker-breakdown

Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had a miraculous escape on December 18 after a shock absorber of his official car broke into two pieces on KMP Expressway while he was on his way to Gurgaon.

Anil Vij posted pictures of the car after it broke down (Twitter/@anilvijminister)
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the incident in which the shocker of Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij’s official Mercedes Benz car broke into two pieces while he was travelling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, officials said Thursday.

The SIT, headed by Virender Vij, DCP (East), Gurgaon, and comprising Vikas Kaushik, ACP; Sub Inspector Umesh, Jyoti (Incharge, Forensic Science unit, Gurgaon), ASI Randhir Singh (motor-mechanic, police lines) and a few other officials shall be probing how Vij’s official Mercedes E-class car broke down on December 18.

Vij had a miraculous escape after a shock absorber of his official car broke into two pieces while he was on his way to attend a meeting in Gurgaon.

Vij had shared the information on his official Twitter handle. “Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantonment to Gurugram when shocker of my official broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road,” he tweeted.

Vij had added: “I was on my way to attend a meeting when the incident happened. I am fine. I continued my journey with another MLA who stopped his vehicle after seeing my car. My vehicle was sent to the workshop and I shocked when I was told that the shocker broke into two pieces. I will raise the matter with my department about the vehicle.”

No one was injured in the accident. Vij later continued his journey in BJP leader Ghanshyam Saraf’s car.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:15:17 pm
