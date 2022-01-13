SIT chief had no locus standi to conduct probe against me: Bikram Singh Majithia

The Punjab drugs case on Wednesday took a new twist with Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia telling the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that Punjab’s anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu had no locus standi to conduct any probe against him as he was his “relative; was involved in a relatives’ property dispute; and that guard of Sidhu’s father who was a brigadier in the Army had fired at his grandfather.”

Harpreet Sidhu refuted the allegations. He told The Indian Express that “The property dispute was between my cousins and my mother and maternal aunts. The cousins had filed a case against them and lost it outright. Neither I nor BS (read Bikram Singh) Majithia have anything to do with it and are not parties to the case or have any interest in the property.”

On allegations of firing, Sidhu said, “His (Majithia’s) grandfather visited my father in Assam and when they were traveling, a security naka of the army fired on them in a case of mistaken identity. My father was injured and admitted to army hospital where he recovered. It is amazing that he (Majithia) thinks that the incident [which] probably [occurred] in 1991 or so has any connection with the allegation of smuggling of drugs against him.” Sidhu said.

Based on ED findings after he was entrusted by the Punjab and Haryana Court to submit a report and broadly on the bases of which FIR registered against Majithia , Sidhu had stated, “..For the purpose of record it is stated that I have cousin brothers named Arjun Singh Majithia & Gobind Singh Majithia sons of late Jasjit Kaur (my maternal aunt) who are further ahead related to Bikram Singh Majithia. Late Jasjit Kaur passed away in the year 1987 and to the best of my knowledge, I have had no contact with her family atleast for the last about 14 years.”