SIT can question Dera head again after informing Rohtak jail officials: High Court

While the Punjab government is seeking custody of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday made it clear that it will be open for the SIT to again interrogate the petitioner, if so required, by giving advance information to Superintendent, Sunaria Jail, Rohtak.

The bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan is hearing the petition filed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, against the Faridkot Court’s production warrant granted to Punjab Police SIT for probe.

On the affidavit of SSP, Batala, the Bench said: “A perusal of the aforesaid affidavit reflects that even the Punjab Police is apprehending law and order problems in case the petitioner is directed to appear before the trial court as learned Advocate General, Punjab, has stated that necessary arrangements will be made for bringing the petitioner from Sunaria Jail, Rohtak to Punjab by arranging a helicopter, which will unnecessarily put heavy expenses on state exchequer in a state like Punjab, which is already facing financial crunch.”

The bench added that it is a matter of fact that at the time when Ram Rahim was convicted by the CBI court at Panchkula in August, 2017, large scale violence had erupted causing loss of hundreds of crores of rupees to state exchequer through damages to public as well as private properties.

“Therefore, this court is conscious of the fact that if the petitioner is directed to appear before the trial court in Punjab, it may create a lot of law and order problems, especially in view of various recent incidents in Punjab due to forthcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in the first quarter of 2022 and the state police is already under heavy pressure,” it said.

Meanwhile on request of Advocate General of Punjab that SIT is still investigating the case, the bench said, “It will be open for the SIT to again interrogate the petitioner, if so required, by giving advance information to Superintendent, Sunaria Jail, Rohtak.”