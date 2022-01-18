Sirsa resident held for cloning ATM card, stealing Rs 20k

A 33-YEAR-old Sirsa resident, Sandeep Kumar, was arrested for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 20,000 through ATM card cloning Monday.

Earlier, he was arrested by the Ropar police in 2020. Police said Sandeep had been in touch with some Nigerians settled in Delhi, who used to provide him the cloned ATM cards through which he would withdraw money from various accounts. The fraudulent transaction, in which he was arrested, had taken place at an ATM booth at Ropar in May 2020.

Cyber Cell Inspector Hariom Sharma said, “We developed information about the suspect after collecting evidence against him. We also learnt about the criminal background of Sandeep Kumar from Ropar police.”

Police said the unauthorised amount of Rs 20,000 has been withdrawn from the complainant’s account from Ghanouli, Ropar. Police said that CCTV footage has been taken from the bank concerned from where the amount was withdrawn. After analysis of CCTV footage, the accused was arrested.