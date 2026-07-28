Mysterious canal deaths: Khanna Police registers FIR, liquor mafia role suspected

Prima facie, they had a clash with a rival liquor contractor in Samrala area who allegedly banged his Bolero vehicle into their Innova and the vehicle skidded into the canal, police said. (File)

Three days after two cousins died after the Innova car plunged into Sirhind feeder canal, the Khanna Police registered an FIR and initiated a probe, suspecting the role of liquor mafia into the incident.

Both the deceased have also been booked as they were suspected to be transporting illicit liquor.

Vikasdeep Singh and his cousin Akashdeep Singh, of Faridkot district, died after their Innova vehicle plunged into the canal late on July 24. Initially, police suspected it to be an accident but later it was revealed during a probe that they were transporting illicit liquor.

Prima facie, they had a clash with a rival liquor contractor in Samrala area who allegedly banged his Bolero vehicle into their Innova and the vehicle skidded into the canal, police said.