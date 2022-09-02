Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana HC reserves final order on bail plea of Kalyani Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday reserved its final order on the regular bail plea of Kalyani Singh, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the prime suspect in the murder of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu.

Sippy Sidhu was found dead with at least four bullet wounds at a public park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015, with the CBI arresting Kalyani, who is the daughter of former Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sabrina, in June this year after several rounds of questioning.

On Friday, the matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, who reserved his final order in the case.

Kalyani Singh is currently lodged at Model Burail Jail, Chandigarh, and had filed the bail plea before the HC after the same was dismissed by a CBI court of Chandigarh earlier.

Kalyani’s counsel has contended in the bail plea moved before the HC that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her earlier bail plea, failed to appreciate the fact that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020.”

It was added in the petition that the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased” in this regard, the plea said.