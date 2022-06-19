Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s police custody extended for two more days

The Chandigarh district court Sunday extended the remand of accused Kalyani Singh for two more days, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh, 35, alias Sippy Sidhu in 2015.

Kalyani Singh, daughter of acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was produced before the court of Randeep Kumar, JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class), where the CBI sought her remand for seven days.

The CBI had arrested Kalyani, who is a lecturer in a Chandigarh college, Wednesday and the court had then remanded her in police custody for four days.

CBI counsel P P Narinder Singh contended that her remand was required as she did not cooperate with the investigation during the previous four days. The counsel argued that the accomplice of Kalyani who was also involved in the murder of Sippy Sidhu was to be traced. The CBI had sought her custody to trace others involved, and the firearms and vehicle used in the crime.

However, Kalyani Singh’s counsel advocate Sartej Singh Narula, N K Nanda and Ramandeep Singh opposed the CBI’s demand, saying that she has been cooperating with CBI investigators.

Sidhu, who had a law firm named Sippy Sidhu LLB in Mohali, was found dead with bullet injuries at a public park in Chandigarh’s Sector 27 on September 21, 2015.