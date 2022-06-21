Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani Singh sent to judicial custody

Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu, a national-level shooter and lawyer, was sent to judicial custody Tuesday after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not seek her further remand.

The accused, Kalyani Singh, was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Randeep Kumar. CBI counsel, senior Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar, said the CBI does not require further remand of the accused. Meanwhile, Kalyani’s counsel has sought for the documents which were a part of the CBI’s untraced report.

The accused was sent to Burail jail in Chandigarh. A detailed order is yet to be released by the court.

The CBI had arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, on June 15, 2022.

Saturday, Kalyani Singh was confronted with Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, mother of the victim, at CBI office, Sector 30. In the 30-minute face-off between the two, Kalyani Singh was mostly silent. CBI officials claimed that the confrontation was a necessary part of the ongoing investigation. Sources said it was for ascertaining the sequence of events a few days before the killing.