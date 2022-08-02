Sippy Sidhu murder: Judge recuses from hearing case after objections by CBI, Sippy Sidhu’s lawyer

August 2, 2022 12:15:11 am
Justice Anoop Chitkara on Monday recused himself from hearing the case of Kalyani Singh, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of killing national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu.
The CBI had arrested Kalyani on June 15 after several rounds of questioning regarding Sippy Sidhu’s murder.
On Monday, as the matter came up for hearing , Advocate Sartej Narula, who is representing the accused, produced an affidavit of Parminder Singh — father of Kalyani Singh — which stated that he has no objection to the case being heard by the court of Justice Chitkara.
However, counsel for the CBI, after taking instructions from Navdeep Singh Brar, Superintendent of Police, CBI, as well as counsel for Sippy Sidhu, Senior Advocate RS Bains, submitted that they had objections to the matter being heard by the court of Justice Chitkara.
Subscriber Only Stories
Given the objections, Justice Anoop Chitkara said, “Let the matter be listed before some other Bench after obtaining appropriate order from the Chief Justice.”
During the previous hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked “the petitioner, complainant and CBI, through appropriate person(s), to file respective affidavits of objection/no objection.”
Kalyani Singh, who is currently lodged at Model Burail Jail, Chandigarh, had filed for bail before the HC after a similar plea was junked by the CBI court of Chandigarh.
Kalyani’s counsel has contended in the bail plea at HC that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her bail plea, failed to appreciate the fact that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
It was added in the petition that the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had in all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Minor gang-raped in Surat; woman among 3 booked, 1 detained
Abdusattory: The Boa Constrictor from Uzbekistan who squeezes his opponents
Hancock bridge opened for vehicular traffic
Shinde’s outreach to several crore beneficiaries of govt schemes, a letter to each one
Students of four vet colleges on indefinite strike for stipend hike
Man arrested for running liquor-making unit in field
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
CWG: On a day of near-misses, a silver lining as judoka Shushila, a farmer’s daughter, finishes on podium
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament
San Francisco shines with new museums, restaurants and parks
‘Extremely euphoric’: Man graduates from same Army training academy 27 years after his mother
Maldivian President Solih begins India visit, meets EAM Jaishankar