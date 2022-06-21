Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI to produce accused Kalyani in court today

The CBI will produce Kalyani Singh, the main accused in the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu aka Sippy Sidhu, in court on Tuesday as the agency’s two-day custodial remand ends.

Kalyani, the daughter of acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Sabina, was arrested last Wednesday by the CBi after being subjected to several rounds of interrogations. She was initially sent to 4 day police custody on June 15, with her police custody being extended by two days on June 19.

Sources said the bureau has so far taken Kalyani to the public park in Sector 27 where Sippy was shot dead in September 2015 for recreating the scene of crime. Kalyani has also been taken to Sippy Sidhu’s office in Mohali by the CBI.

The national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, on September 20, 2015. A .12 bore shot gun was used in the crime and four bullets were fired from it.

Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula had so far rebuffed the claims made by Sippy’s family about them having turning down a marriage proposal. Narula, in court, had read out loud two emails sent by Sippy Sidhu on August 18 and August 29, 2015. In the email sent on August 29, Sippy had sought “forgiveness” and another “chance”.