scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI to produce accused Kalyani in court today

Sources said the bureau has so far taken Kalyani to the public park in Sector 27 where Sippy was shot dead in September 2015 for recreating the scene of crime. Kalyani has also been taken to Sippy Sidhu's office in Mohali by the CBI.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 21, 2022 5:53:36 am
Kalyani Singh (File)

The CBI will produce Kalyani Singh, the main accused in the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu aka Sippy Sidhu, in court on Tuesday as the agency’s two-day custodial remand ends.

Kalyani, the daughter of acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Sabina, was arrested last Wednesday by the CBi after being subjected to several rounds of interrogations. She was initially sent to 4 day police custody on June 15, with her police custody being extended by two days on June 19.

Sources said the bureau has so far taken Kalyani to the public park in Sector 27 where Sippy was shot dead in September 2015 for recreating the scene of crime. Kalyani has also been taken to Sippy Sidhu’s office in Mohali by the CBI.

The national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, on September 20, 2015. A .12 bore shot gun was used in the crime and four bullets were fired from it.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP wayPremium
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP way
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the linesPremium
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the lines
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...Premium
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chandigarh
Read |Sippy Sidhu’s mother confronts Kalyani Singh at CBI office; probe agency defends face-off

Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula had so far rebuffed the claims made by Sippy’s family about them having turning down a marriage proposal. Narula, in court, had read out loud two emails sent by Sippy Sidhu on August 18 and August 29, 2015. In the email sent on August 29, Sippy had sought “forgiveness” and another “chance”.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement