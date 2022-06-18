Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI looks at Kalyani’s kin with licenced weapons

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now gathering details of people with valid arms licences known to murder-accused Kalyani Singh, in connection with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer, Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu. Kalyani was arrested on Wednesday.

Kalyani is the daughter of acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Sabina. Sources said the investigation suggested that the possibility of involvement of someone close to Kalyani in the murder cannot be ruled out.

Investigators said that earlier, during the investigation, the CBI had learnt that someone known to Kalyani possesses a licensed weapon, which may have been used in the crime.

The firearm was taken by CBI for ballistic inspection. The person was also summoned and questioned.

Kalyani Singh, a lecturer in the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, was arrested on Wednesday. Her four-day police custody will end on Sunday.

So far, the investigation has revealed that Sidhu, grandson of a former justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, had shared ‘objectionable’ pictures of Kalyani with her family and friends.