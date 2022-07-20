Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI files status report, says probe ongoing and fresh final report to be submitted

Updated: July 20, 2022 1:33:18 am
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, on Tuesday told a special Chandigarh court that the investigations in the case was ongoing and after completion of the same the bureau will file a fresh final report.
The bureau on Tuesday filed a status report of the case before the Special CBI Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sukhdev Singh.
in its status report — that was submitted by Ravinder Kush, DSP — the CBI said, “In compliance of order dated July 5, passed by this court, it is submitted that the investigation of this case is in progress and after completion of the investigation, fresh final report under 173 CrPC will be filed.”
The report adds, “Present untraced report may kindly be decided as per law in the interest of the case.”
The CBI also mentioned in its report that the accused, Kalyani Singh, has been arrested and been sent to judicial custody by the court.
The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and lawyer Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy was the grandson of the late Justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge. The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016.
On July 5, 2022, the court had asked the CBI to file a fresh status report in the case.
The CBI in 2020 had filed an ‘Untrace Report’ before the court. The court then had directed the investigation officer to clarify the nature of the document submitted — whether it was the final report in the case or untrace report or a simple status report.
