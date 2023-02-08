Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court summons Kalyani to be present before it on Feb 9

Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 murder of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, has been asked by a special CBI court in Chandigarh to be present before it on February 9.

Kalyani was arrested by the investigating agency last year for the murder and is currently out on bail in the case.

The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015.

A CBI official on Tuesday confirmed that as of now the accused [Kalyani Singh] will appear before the special CBI court of Jagjit Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, on February 9. Further, arguments on charges will begin at the special court.

A recent order by the special CBI court, read, “In the present case, the accused has been indicted for the alleged commission of offences punishable under Sections 120-B, read with Section 302 and 201 of the IPC. The offence under Section 302 of IPC is exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions Judge. Hence, the present case is committed to the court of Special Judge, CBI, UT, Chandigarh… Accused Kalyani Singh is directed to appear before the court of Jagjit Singh, special judge, CBI, UT, Chandigarh on February 9, 2023.”

Kalyani Singh was arrested under Section 302 of the IPC by the CBI. The CBI had arrested Kalyani, daughter of acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Sabina, on June 15, 2022, after several rounds of questioning.

Although her initial bail plea was dismissed by CBI Chandigarh Court, she was granted regular bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court in September, 2022.

Advertisement

Later, in January this year, the CBI court of Chandigarh had dismissed an application moved by Kalyani, in which she alleged that she was verbally and physically abused by Sidhu. He was the grandson of the late Justice S S Sidhu.

The case was initially investigated by the UT Police, after an FIR was filed against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station. It was transferred to the CBI in April 2016.