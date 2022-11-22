Sippy Sidhu murder case: Kalyani wants video and audio evidence preserved

An application seeking directions to CBI to retain/preserve videography/audiography conducted during the remand period of Kalyani Singh while conducting interrogation from June 15, 2022 to June 21, 2022, has been filed by Kalyani Singh, through her counsels, before the CBI Court of Chandigarh.

Kalyani Singh is an accused in the murder of the national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu. She is out on bail at present.

The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015.

On Monday, an application, was filed by Kalyani Singh, before the special CBI Court of Sukhdev Singh, JMIC, (Judicial Magistrate First Class).

In her application, filed through counsels, Sartej Singh Narula and Harish Mehla, it has been submitted that Kalyani Singh was interrogated and subjected to inhuman torture at off times, normally past midnight, which is from 9 AM on one day to 1 AM of next day during the period from June 15, 2022 to June 20, 2022, that amounts to serious violation of her human rights.

Also Read | CBI files chargesheet against Kalyani Singh in court, makes 84 persons as witnesses

“The applicant seeks the indulgence of this Hon’ble Court to direct the CBI to preserve the CCTV footage/videography/audiography pertaining to said period, and also supply a copy thereof to this Hon’ble Court along with a certificate under section 65 B Indian Evidence Act”, read the application.

The court of Sukhdev Singh, on hearing the application, issued notice to CBI, to file reply on November 30, 2022.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another application for merging the supplementary final report, with the final report which was submitted by the CBI, also was moved on behalf of Kalyani Singh on Monday.